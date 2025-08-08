Drake Maye Among Potential Patriots Preseason Starters
FOXBORO, MA. — The lingering question that NFL fans always have prior to preseason games is about how long they'll see the projected starting quarterback in the game for. On Friday's game against the Washington Commanders, fans of the New England Patriots shouldn't be surprised to see Drake Maye and a lot more starters suit up.
Head coach Mike Vrabel talked to reporters ahead of Wednesday's joint practice and was mum about who would be the starting quarterback under center. What he did share was the team's plan for those who are healthy ahead into kickoff.
"I would say most everybody that's healthy should expect to play in the game," Vrabel said. "How long they'll play, I don't know, but we have to prepare to play in football games and prepare to win football games. So, that's the mentality that we're going to take."
While Maye will likely have a very short leash in the opener, it's a good way to get his feet wet to kick off real football games. In Thursday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connected for a touchdown. With wide receiver Stefon Diggs coming off his torn ACL a season ago, a preseason atmosphere might be the best way to ease him into game action.
"It was good to get him in there at the end," Maye said about his ever-growing connection with Diggs. "I think anytime you kind of get him in the lineup, it adds a different kind of swagger in the huddle."
Whether it's a preseason game or just a controlled joint practice against another team, the ultra-competitive Maye still feels those game day jitters.
"I think preseason's a time to go out there and get the jitters. In real life, when I'm live, it's different for me being able to get tackled and get hit," Maye said Wednesday. "So, it's good to go out there and kind of feel like live bullets are flying around and kind of not have that the first snap of the season."
Some starters will certainly not play. Top cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and Carlton Davis (undisclosed) seem sure to rest on Friday. Other players who have gone through load management-type treatments this summer -- including Diggs, Antonio Gibson and Morgan Moses -- might also sit out. With those guys already entrenched into a roster spot relegated to the sideline, it gives a larger opportunity for those who will get most of their reps in the second half.
On the other side, Commanders quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota will both sit. Backups Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman will line up under center. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who's still dealing with contract negotiations, did not make the trip to Massachusetts because of his status on the PUP list.
"I think that they're important," Vrabel said on how joint practices compare to preseason game action. "I think that they may not be live, but I think that there's still great tempo, there's great speed, the competitiveness, but I mean, the games are important. The games that go out there and operate and see the penalties and the speed of it and the timing of it, the time with the two-minute and all those different things and tackling and being able to get guys to the ground, being able to break tackles, play and cut blocks and all those things that we don't see in practice."
Kickoff for New England's preseason opener against Washington will begin around 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, around 90 minutes following the team's statue unveiling of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady at the Patriot Place Plaza.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!