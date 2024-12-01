Patriots Facing Playoff Elimination Against Colts
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts today in Week 13 NFL action.
However, coming into today, there's a legitimate chance that the Patriots could end up being eliminated from playoff contention this afternoon.
Coming into today's game with a 3-9 record, New England clearly hasn't had an easy go of things this season. They were never expected to be a serious playoff contender and losing games actually isn't the worst thing for their franchise outlook.
If the season ended today, the Patriots would end up getting the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They will have a lot of ways to make needed additions during the offseason.
Not only will New England likely have a very high draft pick to work with, they will also have plenty of cap space to make moves in free agency or even the trade market.
While the Patriots may not seem to be in a great position by their record, things look much brighter when considering their ability to make moves for more talent.
That being said, Christopher Price of the Boston Globe has revealed the scenarios that could knock New England out of the playoffs officially this week.
There are four scenarios that would end up meaning the end of the Patriots' playoff chances.
Unfortunately, it is very clear that New England's elimination will be coming up in the very near future. Many believe that they will lose to the Colts this afternoon, which would be a big step towards elimination.
All of that being said, the Patriots simply need to focus on developing their young players and competing. Even if they don't win by a final score perspective, they can still win by improving for the future.
It will be interesting to see how today's game goes for New England and whether or not they end up being officially eliminated this week.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!