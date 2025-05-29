Patriots Given National Pre-Season Game
The New England Patriots have begun the OTA portion of their offseason program, as the helmets are on for the first time of the 2025 season. And while these are padless practices in shorts, it's also the first steps teams take toward the regular season and chasing a playoff berth.
On top of OTAs going on around the NFL, the preseason schedule for all 32 teams was revealed two weeks after the regular season schedule. The New England Patriots exhibition slate is as follows:
- Week 1: vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 3: at New York Giants
While the first two games will feature in their respective local TV markets, New England's Week 3 pre-season matchup with the Giants will get the national game treatment, as it will air on Prime Video. The Patriots-Giants contest is one of five preseason games that will be nationally televised.
The Hall of Fame Game will kickoff the 2025 season on July 31st, airing on NBC at 8 PM EST. No Week 1 games will be nationally televised, but a pair of contests in Weeks 2 and 3 will be. For starters, the Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Week 2 matchup will be aired nationally on Fox at 8 PM EST. The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders will close out Week 2 of the pre-season on ESPN on Monday night at 8 PM EST. Week 3 will feature the Patriots and Giants on Prime Video, and the pre-season national slate will close with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Tennessee Titans on CBS at 8 PM EST.
This will give fans everywhere a chance to see the new influx of talent that the Patriots have acquired this offseason, both in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!