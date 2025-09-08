Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk Posts Cryptic Photo After Loss
New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk took to his Snapchat on Monday and posted a cryptic message for his fans.
Polk posted a picture of himself in Patriots gear, heading to the locker room with the caption "Free1." The 23-year-old receiver currently wears the No. 1 jersey and did not see play in the Patriots' regular season opener at Gillette Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders due to injury.
His post comes on the heels of the Pats' 20-13 loss to start the season. In the matchup, New England tallied 287 receiving yards for one touchdown across 30 receptions and 11 used receivers.
Polk was drafted by the New England Patriots as the No. 37 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. They traded down from No. 34 with the Los Angeles Chargers who went on to select Ladd McConkey.
Prior to the draft, Polk saw play with Texas Tech and the University of Washington during his college years. His 2023 season saw him tally a whopping 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. While with the Raiders as just a freshman he also saw play in 10 games and logged 264 yards.
During his rookie season, the 6'1", 203 pound receiver was limited to 12 receptions for 87 yards across 15 games — starting seven. Challenges are still coming Polk's way, as he sustained an injury in the Patriots' preseason opener Aug. 8. He was tackled on a one-yard run around left end by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene and landed on his right side. Polk immediately came out of the game.
It has since been reported as of late August that he will need to undergo shoulder surgery on his right side after primarily working with reserves leading up to the injury in the preseason opener.
Polk is currently listed on injured reserve and would have to be released via an injury settlement. When/if he returns for the Pats, he will battle for a roster spot behind Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Mack Hollins and recent 2025 pick Kyle Williams.
