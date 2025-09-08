Patriots Win Time of Possession in Loss to Raiders
New Head Coach Mike Vrabel lost his first game as a New England Patriots head coach.
The Sunday night, season opening matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium with a 20-13 loss. The defense made some plays and only gave up the previously mentioned 20 points, but still let quarterback Geno Smith throw for 362 yards and struggled to get off the field in the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Patriots severely struggled in the second half.
However, one stat the Pats actually didn't struggle with was time of possession; the Patriots finished the matchup with 30:05, compared to the Raiders' 29:55.
And while the New England franchise beat Las Vegas in terms of time with the ball, Vrabel said at the podium in his postgame press conference that it wasn't the time with the ball that was the problem, but the fact that the Patriots had so many missed opportunities when they had it that catapulted the losing score.
"We had too many missed opportunities, too many penalties, the turnover, and things that just — we didn't take advantage of bad football and then we played bad football ourselves," said Vrabel.
Despite only scoring 13 points in the second half, the Raiders were able to move the ball against the New England defense which allowed the Patriots to blow the 10-7 lead they held at the half.
Vrabel said the overall, this loss will serve as a reminder for him and his roster on where they're looking to go.
"Now we'll see where we're at. We'll see what kind of football team we have, what kind of leaders we have to be able to come back in here and get to work. That'll be the true test," said Vrabel. "We always talk about culture and everything else, and we'll see where we're at as a culture and as a team and if we have guys that want to work and stick together. It will be a big challenge to do that."
The Raiders scored the game-winning touchdown five plays after quarterback Drake Maye's interception to Isaiah Pola-Mao, and added two field goals on back-to-back possessions to end the third and secure the win by the end of the fourth quarter.
