Patriots Edge Rusher Explodes in Season Debut
Despite the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots have to be happy about the early returns of one of their free agent acquisitions Sunday afternoon. Edge rusher Harold Landry — joining New England this past winter after a career in Tennessee — was the team's most violent edge rusher in the loss, racking up five total tackles and a team-high 2.5 sacks.
Landry still wants to see his team pick up the pace once the second half arrives.
"I felt like we came out with good energy, but we settled down after that first drive," Landry said postgame. "You can see the glimpses of dominance that our defense has. (Head coach Mike) Vrabel has been talking about it for several weeks now, about how this Week 1 is gonna come down to the second half. We've been emphasizing that a lot. ... We just didn't come out in the second half ready to take over the game and win the game."
The Patriots went into the locker room with momentum. After a long touchdown drive, their defense came back and stifled the Raiders. Landry, along with K'Lavon Chaisson and Milton Williams, wreaked havoc and give New England a 10-7 lead entering the break.
After the teams returned from the locker rooms, it was a different story. Las Vegas rattled off 13 straight points and the Patriots front seven couldn't stop a nose bleed. Despite the energetic first half, the last 30 minutes felt flat.
"This is an exciting defense, I'm excited to be a part of it, but we've just got to be more consistent," Landry said. "No lapses."
Landry signed a three year, $45 million contract to re-join Vrabel's team this winter, and the money seemed to pay off in the team's first regular season game. He was voted as a captain for the Patriots defense by his teammates, and while his captains patch might have come a bit undone during the game, his play didn't waver.
Now through the first three days of the NFL season, Landry — who played his college ball right down the street for Boston College — leads the league in total sacks. He might prefer the winning over the individual statistics, but based off his Week 1 play, the winning isn't too far off defensively.
"We all know on the defensive side of the ball, the sky's the limit," said Landry, who also added a trio of tackles for loss. "It's just about the consistency snap in and snap out."
