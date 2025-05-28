Patriots Have One Huge Question to Answer
The New England Patriots have done a rather sufficient job of transforming their roster from last season into a vastly different group for the year ahead.
Whether you look at the offensive side of the ball, defensively, or even the coaching staff, the Patriots are going to not only be looking like a totally different team compared to 12 months ago, but also project to be a much better, organized unit as well.
However, in the mix of the Patriots multiple improvements and changes there is still one major question that New England has left to answer before next season in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker: what happens with the wide receiver rotation?
"The Patriots have done an excellent job of transforming one of the NFL’s worst rosters into a team that can be at least somewhat competitive in 2025," Locker wrote. "The team's frontrunner for WR1 is Stefon Diggs, given both his play and hefty three-year deal up to $69 million. Aside from Diggs, though, there isn’t a clear pecking order. Ja’Lynn Polk was one of the foremost rookie disappointments last year but was still a second-round pick with talent; Demario Douglas led qualified Patriots receivers in PFF grade; Mack Hollins brings veteran experience; and third-round pick Kyle Williams possesses elite route running and separation. How Josh McDaniels determines which receivers he can trust should drive the team’s offensive success and shape the room for future seasons."
While the Patriots' pass-catching group is in better shape, as to how the order of operations shakes out remains to be seen.
As mentioned by Locker, Diggs still looks the part as Drake Maye's clear number one option, but beyond that is a field of candidates that have upside, but no clear route to being the number two target in this offense.
You have this year's third-round pick, Kyle Williams, generating a lot of offseason hype, last offseason's selections of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, tenured veterans Kendrick Bourne and Pop Douglas, and even a new offseason addition of Mack Hollins. It's a deep assortment of choices, and one that may take until training camp to fully sort out from top to bottom.
On one hand, the Patriots have a much better group of weapons for Maye to utilize in year two. On another, there's still a bit of work to do before this arsenal is ready to go for the season ahead.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!