Patriots Honoring Injured Teammate With Touchdown Dance
Chances are, if you've been on New England Patriots instagram, you've seen Victoria Gibson's page. The wife of running back Antonio Gibson, she continually posts behind-the-scenes videos about being the wife of an NFL player. Now as she's surpassed 131,000 followers, she's also indirectly coordinating the Patriots touchdown dances.
So when DeMario Douglas scored against the New Orleans Saints in the team's Week 6 win, he had to pay homage to his injured teammate — and in a way, his injured teammate's wife.
"Antonio's girl, I seen her hit it," Douglas said postgame. "He wasn't doing it in the video. I said 'Cmon AG, you gotta do it,' and then he ended up getting hurt. He was supposed to do it, so I did it for my boy. It feels good."
The video in question? With Gibson on crutches following his ACL injury, both Douglas and second-year running back Terrell Jennings walked out of the facility with him earlier this month. Victoria Gibson recorded the Patriots players recreating the now-viral TikTok dance set to Kevin Gates' 2011 hit "I'm a Dog."
When the team posted the dance to their TikTok page, all the comments were flooded with mentions about the running back and his wife — "I cried," Victoria Gibson wrote on the post.
Gibson had gotten out to a fast start to the 2025 season with New England, slotting in as the second running back on the depth chart and was one of the top two kick returners on the team. During the team's first victory of the year, his 90-yard kick return touchdown ultimately won them the game, and he later scored his second of the year two weeks later.
Against the Buffalo Bills, Gibson's season was cut short after getting tackled low on a kick return. He was quickly ruled out — soon announced as a season-ending torn ACL — and has since been placed on Injured Reserve.
Additionally to the touchdown dance, the Patriots — like almost every other team — has begun to hit an on-field celebration that's swept the football world by storm. Created by Western Kentucky in 2022, and later popularized by now-Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward last year, a player puts on hand in front of his face and waves his other hand side to side. It's become the Patriots' go-to move after getting a first down, and even their head coach has noticed it.
"Oh yeah, we got that," Mike Vrabel said on WEEI earlier in the week as he impersonated it.
Stefon Diggs has done it and Kayshon Boutte has done it. As for any other potential celebrations, Victoria Gibson's social media is flooded with more dances that the rest of the offense could break out at any given time this season.
