Patriots WR Surprised About Overturned Touchdown
DeMario Douglas was quickly on pace for the best game of his three-year career. He caught a 53-yard touchdown on the New England Patriots' opening drive against the New Orleans Saints, and just one drive later, he was celebrating in the end zone with his second score.
Until a late penalty marker came in and negated Douglas' touchdown.
"Yeah, I did not even know at first, I went to the sideline. And they were like there is a flag and I was like man," Douglas said after the Patriots' 25-19 win in New Orleans. "But it's like that next play mentality, we got to go get another touchdown then, Kayshon (Boutte) went to score."
Instead of Douglas' second score of the first quarter, a ticky-tack offensive pass interference call on fellow wideout Stefon Diggs forced the Patriots offense to trot back onto the field. A few plays later, Boutte was into the end zone instead.
It was a nice showing for the pair of wide receivers, who helped New England come out victorious in a clear trap game setting, and improve to 4-2 on the season -- already matching the win totals of the previous two years.
"It's a blessing. I know this team when we play for 60 minutes, and I got nothing but faith with this team," Douglas said. "This is how close we are, I feel like we play on the field for each other. It's not a selfish anything, we are on the field playing for each other."
Douglas finished the game with three catches (on four targets) for 71 yards and his opening-drive score. The 2025 season had been a slow start for the former Liberty wide receiver, and although he was on the receiving end of the team's first touchdown of the year, he had essentially been phased out of New England's offensive game plan for a couple of weeks.
In New Orleans, that changed. Now Douglas has embraced the team's mindset of spreading the offensive wealth.
"I think it's been good for me, just for, I say (in) chapel and things like that. God's been speaking to me, and I feel like that's what been helping me, go in and keeping my injury right," Douglas said. "Last couple chapels have been like stay patient and like the mountain, to get to the top of the mountain you need to go through obstacles. It's definitely different for me, not getting as much play time or stuff like that. But man, I felt like this is what I needed. It helps me play for the team, it takes all that selfish stuff out, it's not me, it's not a me game. It feels good, it feels good to win and play for the team.
And Douglas is also just excited that if anyone was to score on his nullified touchdown, it was a fellow receiver.
"It stayed in our room, so I'm happy about that," Douglas said.
