Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots Punter's Leadership
When New England Patriots head coach addressed the media the day after the team's fourth win of the season, he took the expected questions. He was asked about the team's running game, the progressions of young quarterback Drake Maye and how he felt like the linebacker group was playing together.
Within his press conference was a question about punter Bryce Baringer, who's now in his third season in the NFL and third with a different head coach. Alongside rookie kicker Andy Borregales and rookie long snapper Julian Ashby, Baringer is the wise veteran of the young trio, and Vrabel made note of his leadership in the special teams room.
"I think you look at the operation on the field goal, being able to calm everything down, be able to handle the snap and just the good placement, ball placement for Andy," Vrabel said. "Bryce really kind of helps out in all regards in special teams, and he's done a nice job, whether that's helping on kickoff return or kickoff or just helping at practice."
Baringer's 2025 season has been less of him punting the ball as it had been his previous two years. In six games, the Michigan State alum has booted the ball 20 times, with eight of those landing inside the other team's 20 yard line. He's done a good job at flipping the field during the Patriots' three-game win streak.
When Baringer was called on for his first punt against the New Orleans Saints, he boomed a punt that forced Saints returner Rashid Shaheed to run deep into his own territory. Shaheed fielded the punt well in his own side of the field and New Orleans was set up deep to start its offensive drive.
"(He) flipped the field there," Vrabel said.
As for Baringer's role in the special teams role, both Borregales and Ashby are the newcomers to the team. While both have struggled at some parts of the job (Borregales has missed three kicks, and Ashby was called for a false start this past week), the punter has helped the pair ease into their new digs in New England.
"Some of the things that you guys may or may not see, but it was good for him. He's done a nice job for us, and hopefully we don't have to use him as much, but certainly came off with a big kick there to be able to flip the field," Vrabel said. "The one we probably don't want down the middle of the field, and he knows that. But to be able to flip the field in those situations are huge, and Bryce has done a nice job."
