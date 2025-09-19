Patriots Hope to Accomplish Massive Feat vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots hope to accomplish something they haven't done in a while: win back-to-back games.
They will have a chance to pull off the feat in Week 3 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about how the team is moving past its win against the Miami Dolphins and onto the Steelers.
"It's always important to win as many games as you possibly can. There's a lot of stats here, guys, that I'm not familiar with, nor am I concerned with," Vrabel said.
"The focus is trying to build some consistency, which would then lead to confidence, and continue to build on what we did, improve the things that we have to fix and then continue to eliminate some of the things that we feel like could get you beat. So, I'm excited about doing that today, through meetings and practice, and getting them to get ready for a new opponent, just like we did last week. We cleared the deck, and we're focused on the next opponent."
The last time the Pats won consecutive games came from Oct. 30 until Nov. 20, 2022, when the team grabbed three straight victories. However, it's a new team now with a lot to fight for, especially this week against the Steelers.
The Steelers have endured a topsy-turvy start to the season, winning a shootout in Week 1 against the AFC East rival New York Jets before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in an upset loss at home.
It's hard to tell which Steelers will pop up against the Patriots, but they have to be prepared for the best version of themselves to show up. The Steelers defense has allowed more than 30 points in each of their first two games, which is pretty uncharacteristic for them compared to the past.
This means Drake Maye and the Patriots offense will have to take advantage and put their foot on the gas early if they want to end a three-year drought of consecutive wins.
