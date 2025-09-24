Patriots Host Four Free Agents, Son of Legendary WR
The New England Patriots, with one open spot on their practice squad, continue to keep their options open when it comes to the free agent market. Ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the team welcomed in four free agents for a workout, including one with a Hall of Fame lineage.
The four players who were present at Gillette Stadium were wide receivers Brenden Rice and Rakim Jarrett, tight end Drake Dabney, and offensive tackle Aiden Williams. Rice is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who some consider to be the greatest wide receiver in the history of the game.
Rice was drafted 225th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in last year's draft after playing four seasons split between Colorado and USC. Rice was named an All-Pac-12 player his senior season, but only suited up in three games during his rookie year. This past summer, Rice was released as part of LA's final cuts and hasn't been signed since.
The other wide receiver brought into town, Jarrett has more NFL experience than Rice. While he went undrafted back in 2023, Jarrett made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster his rookie season. He's had multiple stints on IR during his tenure in Tampa Bay and, like Rice, was released ahead of this season.
With the team bringing in a pair of wide receivers and an open spot on the practice squad, it's safe to assume that the team isn't all too thrilled with the overall production of that position three games in. Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas have all found the end zone, but the yardage and ability to stretch the field have been lacking. The Patriots currently have two wide receivers on the practice squad, as John Jiles and Jeremiah Webb are rostered after being with the team during the summer.
If the team decides to go away from wideout, the tight end they brought in — TCU rookie Drake Dabney — may be an interesting signing. He spent a brief time with the Tennessee Titans following the draft this spring and could provide an intriguing backup option, behind third string TE Jack Westover. During his collegiate career, Dabney caught 84 balls for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns during his time with TCU and Baylor.
Williams was the lone non-skill player brought in. The Minnesota-Duluth product went undrafted this past April and caught on briefly with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 25-year-old rookie was signed to the Steelers' practice squad, but was released ahead of Week 1. Williams may be the favorite to land a job in New England, as he was one of the players the Patriots reportedly met with at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.
