Patriots Host Penn State Star for Final Visit
The 2025 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and all eyes will be on the New England Patriots, as they hold the No. 4 overall pick. And while they've spent a lot of money on a lot of stars this offseason, they can put the finishing touches on the first roster of players that will be in mini-camp and training camp during Mike Vrabel's first season under the headset.
While the Patriots await the draft, they continue to host potential picks for top 30 visits. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, their next visit is going to be with one of the top players in the nation in the form of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Not only are the Patriots set to host Carter, but Breer says that it is the last of his visits during the pre-draft cycle.
"The Patriots are hosting Penn State DE Abdul Carter in Foxborough on a [top] 30 visit on Monday, per sources," Breer said on X. "It's the last of his four scheduled [top] 30 visits - his plan has been to ONLY take those four with the [top] four teams (Titans, Browns, Giants, Patriots) atop the draft."
It makes a good bit of sense as to why Carter would only visit those teams, considering it's a forgone conclusion that he is going in the top four. Considering the Titans are all but certainly selecting Cam Ward, as well as reports that the Browns are leaning toward taking Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, it certainly looks as if it will come down to the Giants and Patriots for Carter.
Carter was an All-American in 2024 and was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS with 24 tackles for loss as well as racking up 12 sacks.
