Patriots' Hunter Henry Wants Team to Re-Sign Teammate
The New England Patriots have two games left in the 2024 NFL season.
In Week 17, they will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home and then will round out the season at home as well against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. If they happen to lose both of those games, they would finish the season with the No. 2 overall pick at least.
While it has been a rough season to watch the Patriots on the field at times this season, there are some things to be excited about.
Obviously, the play from rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been impressive. He has shown off legitimate star talent and has sped up the projected rebuild.
All of that being said, the future will depend heavily on the team's offseason moves.
With that in mind, New England tight end Hunter Henry is pushing the team to re-sign one specific player. He wants to see fellow tight end Austin Hooper brought back in free agency.
“I would love to have Hoop back,” Henry said. “At the end of the day it’s going to be a decision between him and the front office, and all that, but I would love to have Hoop back.”
Henry continued on, talking more about why he wants to see Hooper back with the team.
“He’s a guy that’s a tremendous players in this league, done a lot of great things,” Henry said. “We complement each other in a lot of ways; we see the game in a similar way, too. He has a lot of snaps of football at this level under his belt, so it’s always good to have a guy like that in the room with you.”
Bringing back Hooper would be a wise decision for New England. He has caught 38 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns this season.
At 30 yeras old, Hooper still has a few good years of football left in him. If he's open to signing a two-year deal at a team-friendly cost, the Patriots should be all about it.
