Patriots Injury Report: Christian Gonzalez Back for Panthers Game?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers fast approaching, the New England Patriots are beginning to gain more clarity on the playing status of two key starters.
Just four days from taking the field against the Panthers at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots appear poised to welcome cornerback Christian Gonzalez back to the lineup.
Gonzalez, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, has made “good progress” in his hamstring recovery and is likely to make his season debut Sunday vs the Panthers.” Schultz further reported that Gonzalez was “close” in Week 3 and has responded well to the additional work this week, putting him in line to play.”
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. Until last week, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season. It is certain that the team will benefit from his presence. The Patriots, in Gonzalez’s absence, have allowed 22.7 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL in that department. Their pass defense has suffered mightily, ranking 29th by the opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric DVOA, 28th by EPA (Expected Points Added) and bottom-5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
While the spirits of Patriots Nation have risen considerably on the news of Gonzalez’s impending return, the Week 4 status of rookie left guard Jared Wilson is not looking as optimistic. The Georgia product, selected by the Pats with pick number 95 overall in April’s draft, also missed the previous day’s practice. In his absence, reserve interior lineman Ben Brown played alongside starting left tackle Will Campbell. If Wilson is unable to play, Brown is the expected to choice to start at left guard, having taken multiple snaps at the position during both training camp and the preseason.
Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was upgraded to limited participation, after missing the previous day’s session due to a knee ailment. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings[Hamstring] and Marte Mapu [neck] each participated in a limited capacity, after full at taking part in practice just one day earlier.
Here is the full report from the second practice of Week 4 for both the Patriots and the Panthers:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Jared Wilson, Ankle / Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Knee
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
LB Anfernee Jennings, Hamstring
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
CB Carlton Davis III, Achilles
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
WR Mack Hollins, Hand
CAROLINA PANTHERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Pat Jones II, Hamstring
WR Xavier Legette, Hamstring
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ankle
OLB D.J. Wonnum, Hip
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Chuba Hubbard, Calf
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Calf
DT Turk Wharton, Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Rico Dowdle, Not Injury Related / Rest
CB Jaycee Horn, Not Injury Related / Rest
T Taylor Moton, Not Injury Related / Rest
WR Hunter Renfrow, Not Injury Related / Personal
