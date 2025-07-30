Patriots' Second-Year TE Practicing at New Position
FOXBORO, MA. — With undrafted rookie Brock Lampe being placed on Injured Reserve and missing the Patriots' second padded practice of the summer, there was a hole at the fullback position — one that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels loves to utilize.
So it appears the 2025 Patriots will be without a fullback. Or will they? On Tuesday, second-year tight end Jack Westover was spotted working in the backfield with the offense during 11-on-11s. It's not that drastic of a position change, as the 6-foot-3 Westover has the build to play fullback. It's more so about a potential log jam ahead of him on the depth chart.
The tight end room currently consists of Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper (who just made his return off of the PUP list), Jaheim Bell, CJ Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. For Westover to crack the roster, it's likely he'll need to become a versatile player on this offense.
"It allows people to stay engaged and there's modifications that we make and we'll do that defensively and offensively, put something in and then you always have the ability to adjust it," head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday about the offensive overhaul. "Josh is working well and they're all working well together offensively about how we want to get things done. I think when something's new, you put a little bit more time into it just so that you can get the details and you don't maybe take things for granted."
Westover originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last year, before joining New England's practice squad in October. He was elevated in Week 12 for a game against the Dolphins and later signed a contract with the 53-man roster ahead of the last game of the regular season. In just three games, Westover played nine offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps without recording a stat.
Josh McDaniels offense have a long line of successful fullbacks, from Heath Evans to James Develin to Jakob Johnson. With a strong training camp, Westover might be able to etch his name onto the short, but productive list.
The Patriots continue their padded practices this week before making the trek inside Gillette Stadium for their annual in-stadium practice Friday night.
