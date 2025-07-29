Patriots Rookie Fullback Placed on IR
FOXBORO, MA. — After the Patriots signed linebacker RJ Moten to a free agent contract last night, the team needed to make a corresponding move to make room. On Tuesday, a training camp absence showed who is now off the active roster.
New England has officially announced that it's placing undrafted free agent fullback Brock Lampe, one of the team’s first UDFA signings this year, on injured reserve.
Lampe, who signed with the Patriots out of Northern Illinois, turned heads at the start of the team’s offseason practices for being the traditional fullback prototype under a Josh McDaniels offense. The 6-foot-1 Lampe (who ran a 4.8 40-yard dash in college) had been repping a lot with the tight ends through the first five practices of the summer.
“Cuts are typically after the second and third preseason games, and I’m feeling confident that I will make the team,” Lampe told the Kenosha News in June. “Right now I’m just continuing to work out and stay in shape and reviewing the playbook to give me the best chance to go out there and play my best.”
During his collegiate career with the Huskies, the 22-year-old totaled 66 rushing yards, 216 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his four-year tenure.
Veteran Austin Hooper returned from the PUP list on Tuesday, also signaling that a change in that position room was on the horizon.
Other absences from New England’s second padded practice of the summer included wide receiver Mack Hollins (PUP), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (PUP), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis.
