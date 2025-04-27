Patriots Draft Pick Learned From OL Guru
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Whatever newly-drafted New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson may lack in positional experience, he appears determined to offset with training and preparation.
Having been selected with pick 95 in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the now former Gerogia Bulldog has the chance to an eventual draft steal. Following a series of trade-downs with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Pats added Wilson to enhance the depth along their offensive line. Despite slipping to the latter stages of round three, the 21-year-old is determined to make his mark in the middle of the Patriots offensive line.
“It was surreal,” Wilson told reporters via video conference on Friday night. I'm still trying to process it all. It was a long night waiting, but God put me in the right spot to be a New England Patriot and I'm just excited for the opportunity ahead.”
Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson should provide a boost to a beleagured Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. Yet, the former Bulldog was not content to rest on his laurels heading into this season’s draft. Instead, Wilson worked with several of the nation’s top linemen — including Patriots first-round selection Will Campbell — to both enhance and refine his skills under the tutelage of offensive line guru Duke Manyweather.
For Wilson, working with Manyweather was an invaluable experience.
“Duke is one of those guys, he's just a guru,” Wilson exclaimed. “ He wants to know the game, he wants to learn the game, he trains the best guys.
“He taught me so much, but I think one thing that I took away from him was the film study that we went over and how detailed it was twice a week. It was so in depth and also getting on the board and writing plays and just learning new terminology that comes with the game at the next level.”
To Wilson’s credit, Manyweather returned the favor by expressing the level to which he was impressed by the Georgia standout.
“Wilson will be interesting,” Manyweather exclaimed via social media. “At center, Wilson does things many other centers can’t do. Great athlete, very good power, play style comp is Erik McCoy. Will be great competition
Though he may be considered one of the most athletic offensive line prospects in college football, Wilson has only one year of starting experience at center on his resume. Still, the North Carolina native seamlessly assimilated into his new role. Wilson earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and has been heralded — by consensus — as the best pure center prospect — in this year’s draft class. Accordingly, the Patriots are understandably excited by Wilson’s potential.
“He’s still a young guy,” said executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf late Friday night. “Playing one year is kind of maybe what we liked a little bit. The upside, the trajectory for him to have the success he had this year as a first-year starter.
“We think that the sky’s the limit for him, especially with his unique athletic ability,” Wolf added. “And he’s big; I mean, he’s 310 pounds.”
With endorsements from both Manyweather and Wolf, Wilson appears poised to follow in the footsteps of longtime center and fellow Georgia alumnus, David Andrews. Fortunately for the Patriots, the shoulders on which he will carry these great expectations are large enough to do so.
