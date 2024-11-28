Patriots Star Defends Jerod Mayo
The New England Patriots have gone through a lot of drama this season when it comes to head coach Jerod Mayo. Some of it has been created by the media, but he hasn't done himself any favors in that regard.
Mayo has been far too open with the press. He has talked about his players in a light that doesn't usually go over well at times.
Most recently, he seemed to blame the players for all the issues that have been occurring on the field.
“Once those guys cross the white lines, there’s nothing I can do for them. There’s nothing any coach can do for them once they cross the white line,” Mayo said.
Granted, he's the head coach and he's not able to play the game for them. However, the team has looked completely unprepared quite often.
Despite the comments that seems to blame the players entirely and deflect it from himself, a Patriots' star defender has come out in defense of the first-year head coach.
Ja'Whaun Bentley, a star for the defense who has missed most of the season due to injury, took to social media to fire back at the media backlash towards Mayo.
"No way y'all think that's what he meant by that," Bentley stated.
It's good to see at least one of the team leaders coming out to defend Mayo. That shows that the outside perception of issues with the first-year head coach to not be entirely accurate.
Due to some of the outside noise that has been swirling, there has been speculation about Mayo potentially being a one-and-done head coach in New England. However, it does not seem likely that he will get fired after just one year.
Robert Kraft has been very high on Mayo for quite some time. He will likely give his new head coach at least one more year to prove himself.
While the locker room may still be together and supportive of Mayo, there are still concerns that need to be addressed. Mayo has to improve in learning how and when to communicate with the press.
Hopefully, he'll be able to get those issues figured out and will end up working out and be the head coach of the Patriots for years to come.
