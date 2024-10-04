Patriots' Jerod Mayo Offers Odd Response to 'Mutiny' Rumors
The New England Patriots definitely appear to be in some trouble heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Not only have the Patriots lost three games in a row to fall to 1-3 on the season, but there have been rumors of a potential mutiny within the team's locker room.
At least that's what Evan Lazar of New England's official team website said on the Patriots Catch-22 podcast on Wednesday.
“Right now, they’re teetering on a mutiny in that locker room," Lazar said.
Pats head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Lazar's comments, and he offered a rather odd—and unsettling—response to the question.
"My focus is definitely on the Dolphins, 100 percent," Mayo said via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. "And the guys in the locker room. So I haven’t heard that. I mean, that’s journalism for you. I’m not sure."
So Mayo didn't actually deny a mutiny. He just said he is focused on the Dolphins, which is weird. The reporter then further pressed Mayo, saying that the reporter came from someone who works for the team (Lazar). Once again, Mayo offered a rather vague response.
"Like I said, I haven’t heard that and try not to pay attention to that stuff," Mayo said. "You’ve got to ask him."
Mayo was then asked directly if there was frustration within the locker room.
"I mean, it’s always frustrating when you’re not winning," he said. "The guys put a lot of work in and everyone wants to try to find a solution right now while we’re going through this transition. So people are definitely frustrated and that’s a normal human response. ... When I took this job, I knew the lumps would come. It’s part of the transition."
Maybe this is just Mayo's personality. He has never been one for histrionics. However, the fact that he didn't come right out and call the rumor false could be viewed as concerning.
The Patriots displayed some visible frustration in their Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, so you have to wonder if things really are going south in the locker room.
