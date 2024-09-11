Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Sends Important Message to Fans
The New England Patriots shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. So, does that mean the Patriots are ready to contend?
Not so fast.
Head coach Jerod Mayo wants everyone to relax as New England prepares for its home opener with the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.
"I don't even want to get this win overblown," Mayo said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN.com. "It's one game. From a coaching perspective, our job is to teach these guys how to win. When you win a lot, having that sense of urgency to not fall into being comfortable (is huge). We won one game."
The Pats held the Bengals' high-powered offense to 10 points in their six-point victory, limiting Cincinnati to 224 yards of total offense.
Most impressive, the Patriots contained quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for just 164 yards without a touchdown.
Not only does Mayo not want the Foxborough faithful to ger overly excited, but he always wants to ensure that expectations are tempered for his players and staff.
"That's my job, to not only make sure that the players understand that it's one game, but also the coaches that it's one game," said Mayo.
The Patriots went just 4-13 last season, marking their worst finish since 1992. As a result, the general expectation was that New England would be among the worst teams in football this year.
It certainly didn't appear that way in Week 1, as the Pats throttled a Super Bowl contender on the road. But, as Mayo said, it really is just one game, and it's pretty clear that the Patriots still have a lot of work to do offensively.
If New England is able to topple the Seahawks on Sunday, then maybe we can start talking.
