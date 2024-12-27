Patriots' Jerod Mayo Shuts Down Ladd McConkey Question
The New England Patriots selected a pair of wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round and Javon Baker in Round 4.
Needless to say, neither of the two pass-catchers has provided much of anything for the Patriots' offense during their respective rookie campaigns. As a matter of fact, Baker doesn't even have a catch.
But you know who New England could have chosen in Round 2? Los Angeles Chargers wide out Ladd McConkey, who the Pats will be facing this Sunday.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about his team passing on McConkey last April, and Mayo didn't exactly give the reporters much to work with in his response.
“As a whole, I would say we’re always looking to improve our roster,” Mayo said. “What position that happens to be could change on a daily basis during those times. Look, we got the guys that we got here, and our focus is just on this game.”
In other words, it is what it is.
New England actually had the 34th overall pick in the draft last year, but traded down three spots to No. 37. The Pats sent No. 34 to the Chargers, who proceeded to take McConkey. The Patriots then chose Polk with the 37th selection.
McConkey has been brilliant this season, hauling in 69 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns. He has posted three games of over 100 yards and has emerged as Los Angeles' No. 1 threat in the aerial attack.
Of course, it's also fair to say that McConkey would not have been quite as productive in Foxborough, where the offense is not nearly as stable as it is in LA.
Regardless, McConkey may remind the Patriots of what they missed out on this weekend.
