Patriots Coach Provides Encouraging Update After Prior Comments
After last week's rough 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo did not hold back on his team.
Mayo talked to the media after the game and called his team "soft." They were comments that went vira,l as many former Patriots players and even Bill Belichick vocally came out and fired back.
With all of the drama surrounding Mayo and New England heading into Week 8 action against the struggling New York Jets, the Patriots would love nothing more than to pick up a win and move past the current storylines.
Some of those storylines have even suggested that Mayo's job status with New England is not safe.
Heading into Sunday afternoon's game, Mayo spoke out with an encouraging update about the team. Following his previous comments, he had good things to say about the Patriots.
“My job is always to challenge these guys and always show them what it is," Mayo said. “What I will say is we’ve had a good week of practice. We’ve had good weeks of practice. Now it just has to show up on Sunday.”
So far this season, New England has been unable to show much. They are just 1-6 and are heading quickly towards the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While that would not be the worst thing in the world for the future of the franchise, the players are frustrated.
Drake Maye, the team's 2024 No. 3 overall pick, has taken over as the starting quarterback and run with it. He's already showing superstar potential and has proven that he can be the face of the future.
Behind Maye and with the motivation that Mayo believes he's providing to the team, the Patriots are looking to be competitive. New England has the talent to be much more competitive than they have been so far this season.
No one should be expecting the Patriots to bounce back and become a contender. However, they do need to start showing some improvement and development in the coming weeks.
