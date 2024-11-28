Patriots' Drake Maye Earns Massive Praise From NFL Coach
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has certainly turned a lot of heads during his rookie campaign even though he didn't even start the season under center.
There is no doubt that the Patriots' offense looks considerably better since Maye supplanted Jacoby Brissett in mid-October, and one AFC defensive assistant offered a rather rave assessment about the first-year signal-caller.
"He's got a live arm, man," the assistant said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "He really can make every throw. That was something we kept telling our guys. They don't have that guy on the outside who scares you, but [Maye] is willing to give those guys a shot."
Maye has certainly made some stunning plays this season, and he has absolutely rejuvenated a New England squad that appeared lifeless early on in the year.
The 22-year-old has definitely had his fair share of ups and downs, but that is to be expected from a rookie quarterback.
Through seven games and six starts, Maye has thrown for 1,458 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.5 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.4. He has also rushed for 286 yards and a score, averaging a robust 8.7 yards per carry.
There were serious questions about the University of North Carolina product when the Pats took him with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft last April, but he has certainly exceeded expectations thus far, especially considering how the pieces are around him.
The Patriots certainly need to add another wide receiver (or two, or three) in the offseason, and they also need to address their horrendous offensive line.
If New England can set Maye up with some adequate supporting talent moving forward, we may see a new dawn in Foxborough.
