Patriots Kicker Discusses New Opportunity With Position Battle
FOXBORO, MA. — Despite being the veteran of the Patriots' kicking room, John Parker Romo is attacking the position battle with rookie Andres Borregales the same way he would if he was guaranteed the job.
The former spring ball star — who also had a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 — has an uphill climb to win the job. The Patriots spent a draft pick on Miami's Borregales, likely putting the rookie in the driver's seat. Romo doesn't view it that way, telling reporters on Thursday that it doesn't feel so different compared to the year prior.
"I was here on the team last year in December, so good experience there and (I'm excited to be back in the stadium just kicking," Romo said.
It's been an odd set up for the kickers in training camp. Instead of having them both kick field goals on the same day, head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer have Romo and Borregales work on opposite days.
One day, Romo was the lone kicker to practice kicks. He went 6-for-6 on field goals, ranging from 32 and 50 yards out. The next practice, Borregales had the same outcome.
"There's no different approach," Romo said. "It's a way for us to build in days off for kickers, kind of like baseball pitchers and pitch count — kickers and kick count."
Romo isn't new to professional football. After coming out of Virginia Tech undrafted in 2022, the Georgia native bounced around from the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. In 2023, his stop with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas landed him on the All-XFL First Team. He scored 51 total points, three of which came on a then-record 57-yard field goal.
"This is year four for me in the league, I've been through OTAs, I've been through spring ball and training camp," Romo said. "I understand how I show up to OTAs, and then make the corrections, showing up the training camp (and) what I need to do."
The Patriots' first preseason game is slated for this Friday against the Washington Commanders, two days after the teams' joint practice. For a kicker, it can be the first real test of the summer, and for Romo, just another opportunity to prove he belongs.
"It feels great anytime you go get opportunities to go make a name for yourself," Romo said. "(You) just gotta go out and execute."
