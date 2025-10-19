Patriots' Josh McDaniels Remaining Confident in Rookie Receiver
New England Patriots rookie receiver Kyle Williams has been widely praised for his speed, athleticism and explosive play-making ability on the football field.
In theory, the 69th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft was projected to provide the Pats’ offense with a big-play threat who is capable of stretching the field — seemingly everything for which the Patriots have repeatedly been clamoring.
Yet, just six games into the regular-season, Williams has been statistically quiet. The 22-year-old has logged just two receptions for 20 yards while aligning on just 64 snaps — beneath veterans Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins on the positional depth chart.
Still, Williams’ relatively scant usage to date does not appear to be a cause for concern among the Patriots powers-that-be. In fact, offensive coordiantor Josh McDaniels assured Pats Nation earlier this week that the rookie speedster is progressing according to plan.
“What we’ve done is look at the things we’re doing when the ball doesn’t come to you,” McDaniels explained on Thursday. “Are you doing the right things? A lot of times he is. And I keep saying — I’ve said that I feel like I broken record — the ball hasn’t quite found him on certain things yet, but if it does, then we’ll see what that looks like.”
At his best, Williams is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown. In fact, the former 5’11” 190-pound receiver turned in a handful of impressive catches during both training camp and the preseason — leading to much excitement within Patriots Nation, as well as an increase in confidence for the Pats’ third-round draft pick.
Although Williams has yet to put that poise into practice in a game-day setting, McDaniels remains steadfast that the rookie’s day is close on the horizon.
“The fact that he continues to practice well, continues to have the ability to play at multiple positions gives him the ability to be in the game,” he explained. “We’re not [going to] put him in a position where he can’t get it.’ He’s in there running plays. Last week he subbed in for Diggs, he subbed in for Boutte, he subbed in for the slot receiver, so I think opportunities are there.”
The confidence McDaniels has in Williams is clearly supported by his impressive resume. Having split his collegiate career between Nevada and Washington State, he played in 50 career games – 25 for the University of Nevada from 2020-22 and 25 for Washington State from 2023-24. During that span, he amassed 248 receptions for 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 17 rushing attempts for 87 yards. In 2024, Williams started all 13 games and led team with 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Yet, Williams stats demonstrate only a portion of his potential. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, he is also an adept route-runner. As such, he possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field.
As the Patriots prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, McDaniels and the Patriots will undoubtedly be looking for ways to maximize the talents on quarterback Drake Maye. With Diggs listed as questionable for this weekend’s matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Williams may be in line for his first break out performance — a happening which would occur much to the delight of his offensive coordinator.
“He’s present and available every day at practice. He’s doing a really good job of understanding his assignments. And like I’ve said about [DeMario Douglas] and Kayshon and Diggs and different guys at different times, I think it’ll find him. We just have to continue to try to press forward on the process of doing the right thing. And I’m excited when he gets his opportunity, I really am. I’m looking forward to it.”
