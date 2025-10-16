Patriots Earn Great Grades for Recent Victory
As the New England Patriots prepare to turn the page from their Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, they must continue to take stock in their areas of strength, as well as their areas of improvement.
While the Pats had much to celebrate during their 25-19 win at Caesars Superdome, there were both moments of value and areas in need of improvement on which they may build a solid foundation for their upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
In that vein, here is a look at the Patriots offensive, defensive and special teams’ performances in Week 6, along with a grade for each positional group.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Drake Maye completed 18-of-26 passes for 261 yards with three touchdowns, earning him a passer rating of 140.1. Ultimately, the 23-year-old found success against the Saints by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and using the intermediate areas of the field to move the ball. His scoring connections with both Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas prove that the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is capable of elevating the performance of his pass catchers, while carrying a slow-developing running game.
Grade: A
RUNNING BACKS
While the Pats running game was expected to take a step back due to the season-ending injury to veteran Antonio Gibson, their ground attack has been nearly invisible in recent weeks. The trend continued in New Orleans in Week six, as New England collectively rushed for 73 yards. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball 13 times for 18 yards, while rookie TreVeyon Henderson compiled 27 yards on nine attempts. Though Maye’s exemplary play has helped mitigate the Pats lack of production on the ground, the Pats and coordinator Josh McDaniels must find an answer, should they wish to be in contention for a playoff spot.
Grade: C
RECEIVERS
New England’s receivers helped Maye carry the Pats offense against the Saints. Third-year wideout Kayshon Boutte led the way with an impressive five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Two-time All Pro Stefon Diggs caught three passes for 28 yards, as did veteran Mack Hollins . DeMario Douglas maximized his 16 snaps, having compiled 71 yards on three catches — including an impressive 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Heading into Week 7, New England has established its secondary receivers as capable complements to Diggs, with rookie Kyle Williams yet to emerge.
Grade: A
TIGHT ENDS
Given the large amount of focus recently placed on the receivers, the Pats tight ends have been relatively quiet in the passing game. The trend continued in Week 6 against the Saints. Hunter Henry had three catches for 27 yards, while Austin Hooper had one catch for five yards. Still, New England is desperately in need of improved blocking in its running game. Neither Henry, nor Hooper is particularly known for his blocking prowess. With New England continuing to have difficulty with running the football, the tight ends will need to make their contributions count — both as pass catchers and blockers.
Grade: C
OFFENSIVE LINE
Having yielded only one sack for a loss, one might be inclined to think that the Pats offensive line may be in line for another honor-roll level grade in Week 6. However, New England’s first line of protection continues to have it problems with blocking to facilitate the running game. Center Garrett Bradbury sailed a shotgun snap from center a bit too forcefully on a crucial 4th-and-7 from the New Orleans 39. Though Drake Maye retrieved the rolling ball, it led to a costly 14-yard loss. The Saints scored their only touchdown on the ensuing possession. Despite being whistled for only one false-start penalty, New England’s o-line did not have one of its best days.
Grade: C
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
New England’s defensive line was among its most consistent units in Week 6. The Pats defensive front held the Saints to a cumulative 73 rushing yards, while dual threat back Alvin Kamara averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. When defending the pass, the Patriots pressured New Orleans’ quarterback Spencer Rattler on 46.7 percent of his drop backs. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was a late addition to New England’s injury report due to illness, aligned on a season-low 33 snaps. The Patriots prized free agent finished the game with two total tackles. Williams’ health limitations, along with Harold Landry’s brief departure due to injury, led to a decrease in aggression in an otherwise solid day of work for the d-line.
Grade: B+
LINEBACKERS
The Patriots reversed their trend of tackling troubles against the Saints, registering zero missed tackles. Team captain Robert Spillane led the club with 11 total tackles, while Christian Elliss tuned in six. Elliss forced a key fumble in the fourth quarter and a pass breakup, nearly missing the chance for an interception. New England’s linebackers continue to have difficulty defending the middle of the field — particularly on underneath zones. Still, they remain a unit which makes plays when most needed.
Grade: B
CORNERBACKS
Marcus Jones continues to increase his value as the Pats’ third cornerback. Jones finished the day with five tackles, three pass deflections and one sack — the first of his first career, in the fourth quarter when he took down Rattler for a three-yard loss to force a field goal. Perimeter starters Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis each turned in five total tackles. The Pats’ corners increased their zone coverage to help combat New Orleans’ speedy receivers. Despite it going against their typical strengths, it was a strategy worked well for most of the game.
Grade: B+
SAFETIES
Despite a first drive miscue from veteran Kyle Dugger, the Patriots safeties performed well in the absence of starter Jaylinn Hawkins. Dugger was swiftly beat by Saints’ receiver Chris Olave for a 53-yard gain to open this Week 6 matchup. Still, the former Pats’ captain settled down, logging three total tackles on the day. Rookie Craig Woodson was the top performer at the position, earning six total tackles and one fumble recovery.
Grade: B
SPECIAL TEAMS
In the absence of top kick returner Antonio Gibson, the Patriots deployed the tandem of practice squad elevation Terrell Jennings and rookie Efton Chism, III — who made his pro debut in Week 6. The undrafted receiver logged a tackle on the opening kickoff and returned five kicks for 129 yards. Kicker Andy Borregales connected on his only field-goal attempt — a 24-yarder in the third quarter — while making both extra points. Bryce Barringer punted three times against New Orleans, his longest going for 66 yards.
Grade: B
FINAL ANALYSIS:
While it may not have been their most aesthetically-pleasing win of the season, the Patriots made plays when most-needed, while preventing New Orleans from taking advantage of several scoring opportunities. New England continues to grow in both skill and character with each passing week. Should they find a way to incorporate the running game into what has become a highly-effective offense, the Patriots may be poised to take a major step forward.
OVERALL GRADE: B+
