Two Injured Patriots Defenders Return to Practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots received some encouraging injury news as they continue their preparations for a Week 7 showdown with the Tennessee Titans this weekend in Nashville.
After missing the week’s first practice, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to the fields adjacent to Gillette Satdium for the second of three sessions before taking the field at Nissan Stadium for a 1:00 pm ET kickoff on Oct. 19.
Both Jennings and Hawkins missed the previous day’s practice, as well as New England’s 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.
The upgrades of both Hawkins and Jennings provide potentially good news for the Patriots defense. Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, he has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks. Jennings has played a notable role within the Pats front seven this season. The Alabama product is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings has gone on to compile seven total tackles in four games.
Unfortunately, the news was not all good for the Pats as linebacker Harold Landry, III remained sidelined due to an ankle injury. Reserve cornerback Charles Woods, who had been a limited participant this week, missed this session due to a knee injury.
Landry’s prolonged absence should cause concern for New England heading into Week 7. The veteran linebacker left New England’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints early in first quarter while attempting to stop a run by Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. Landry remained down after his knee buckled outward. He ultimately walked off slowly under his own power. While Landry was evaluated away from the playing field, he returned to the Pats defense for the next series. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 22 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
Should Landry be absent for this weekend’s game, the Pats are like to turn to defensive Keion White to make the start in his place. In four games, the Georgia Tech product has compiled five total tackles. White was out for the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the Saints in New Orleans last weekend.
Here is the Patriots’ full report:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Harold Landry III, Ankle
CB Charles Woods, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Stefon Diggs, Chest
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Hamstring
LB Anfernee Jennings, Ankle
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
OT Morgan Moses, Hip
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
DE Keion White, Elbow
Here is the Titans’ full report for October 16:
TENNESSEE TITANS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Arden Key, Quadricep
OLB Dre'Mont Jones, Knee
WR Calvin Ridley, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Blake Hance, Shoulder
CB Marcus Harris, Calf
WR Van Jefferson, Ankle
DE James Lynch, Shoulder
WR Bryce Oliver, Knee
CB L'Jarius Sneed, Quadricep
K Joey Slye, Right Calf
NT T'Vondre Sweat, Ankle
S Kevin Winson Jr., Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Tyler Lockett, Not Injury Related / Rest
DT Jeffery Simmons, Not Injury Related / Rest
G Kevin Zeitler, Not Injury Related / Rest
