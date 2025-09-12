Patriots Coach Wants Run Game Prioritized More
The New England Patriots may only be heading into Week 2, but fans already want rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson to have the ball more.
In the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Henderson had a mere five carries for 27 yards during his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Raiders. To make matters worse — the Patriots finished the game with 60 total rushing yards.
It is for these reasons that Pats' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke to the media on Thursday and said that he wants the offensive weapons in the backfield to be a bigger part of what the Patriots bring to the field at game time.
"They need the ball more," McDaniel said in response to being asked about the three running backs in the game against Las Vegas.
Patriots Fans Want to See Henderson in Action
In addition to Henderson, the other two running backs referenced were Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. Stevenson finished the season opener with seven rushing attempts for 15 yards, while Gibson only had one rushing attempt for three yards.
Henderson being underutilized in particular has especially drawn previously mentioned complaints from fans.
"Alright now start giving him the ball," one fan said of Henderson.
"Maybe you guys will actually give him the ball more now," another said.
"Maybe use him this week," said another.
Henderson was drafted No. 38 overall after being ranked third at Ohio State in career all-purpose yards with 4,614. The 5'10", 202 pound player was also team captain and finished his career ranked fifth on Ohio State's list of career rushers with 3,761 yards. He played a key role in helping the Buckeyes win the 2024-25 NCAA national football championship.
New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has also expressed that he agrees with the fans and McDaniels in that he needs to utilize Henderson more.
“We gotta give him some space," Vrabel said of Henderson on a recent appearance in The Greg Hill Show. "[He] tried to play fast. We gotta open up some holes on the kickoff return too. We gotta use that as a weapon… [He’s] gonna keep working and he’ll be a big part of what we do.”
The Patriots' Week 2 opponent of the Miami Dolphins allowed the Indianapolis Colts to post over 150 rushing yards in route to the Colts' win, so the Pats utilizing both Henderson and the rushing game more overall on Sunday would be wise.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!