Patriots' Julian Edelman Pens Heartfelt Message to Bill Belichick
Julian Edelman is one of the most loved recent New England Patriots players. He was a fan favorite for most of his career and while he is now retired, a lot of fans still keep up with him regularly through his podcast.
Of course, Patriots fans also love the legendary head coach Bill Belichick. He is back on the sidelines as of this week, accepting the head coaching position for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Following the job being officially announced, Tom Brady sent a brief message to his old coach. Now, Edelman has penned a very heartfelt message to Belichick.
To say that seeing these men come back together and show support for one another is touching would be an understatement. What they all accomplished in New England will never be forgotten.
Edelman took to his Instagram account, where he sent his message to his former coach.
"At his core, Coach Belichick is a teacher, a ball knower, and someone who doesn’t accept less than 100%. And it showed in the way we presented ourselves on Sunday," Edelman wrote. "I’m excited to watch him take the UNC program to that same level, and to watch his players reap the benefits of his genius in their college careers and beyond. Congrats Coach."
Belichick has revealed that he always has had an interest in being a college head coach. However, the right situation had never come up until now.
He also wasn't looking to coach in college this season. That opportunity came to him and he simply did not turn it down.
All Patriots fans are excited to see Belichick back coaching football. They're even more excited that Belichick won't be coaching for another NFL team. That would have been painful to see.
Instead, New England fans will be able to root Belichick and North Carolina on. It will be very interesting to see what he can do with the program in the coming years.
While the news has been flying about Belichick, these are the best storylines to come from his new job. Seeing his old players send touching message and show how much they truly care has to be very meaningful for the new Tar Heels' head coach.
