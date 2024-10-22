Cowboys Emerge as Trade Spot for Patriots WR
The New England Patriots have multiple wide receivers they could potentially trade before the NFL deadline, and perhaps the most notable of all is Kendrick Bourne.
Bourne is actually under contract through 2026, but with the Patriots in rebuilding mode, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for them to keep him.
There should be plenty of teams interested in the veteran pass-catcher between now and Nov. 5, and one potential destination could be the Dallas Cowboys.
Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN has named the Cowboys among a group of clubs that could pursue a trade for Bourne, noting Dallas' desperation.
"Mike McCarthy might be coaching for his job, and Dak Prescott needs all the help he can get," Ounpraseuth wrote. "These are the kinds of desperate teams the Patriots should poach off of, and given Jerry Jones’ recent track record as general manager, they could get a nice return for Bourne."
Again, Bourne would not be a rental and is on a very reasonable salary, so it's entirely possible that New England could extract a decent return out of the Cowboys for the wide out.
Bourne missed the first four games of 2024 while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year. During his time on the field this season, he has logged four catches for 29 yards.
The 29-year-old joined the Pats in 2021 and had a very productive debut campaign in Foxborough, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He took a step back in 2022, catching 35 passes for 434 yards and a score. However, he was on pace to post similar numbers to 2021 last season, as he had snared 37 balls for 406 yards and four touchdowns through eight games before succumbing to the injury.
Dallas, who has also been linked to Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, is certainly in need of receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb.
