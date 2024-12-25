Patriots WR Recruits Bengals Star
The New England Patriots are hoping to be able to add a star wide receiver during the upcoming NFL offseason. Whether that star comes in the form of a draft pick, a trade, or a free agent, they need to bring in a top-tier talent for quarterback Drake Maye.
One name that has come up quite often when it comes to the Patriots' wide receiver needs is Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins.
Higgins is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. He would be a perfect long-term fit for New England and would instantly become the top target for Maye.
However, he is expected to have quite a few teams interested in signing him. He could simply end up re-signing with the Bengals as well.
Kendrick Bourne, a Patriots' wideout, took to social media to send a recruiting pitch to Higgins.
“Aye Tee Higgins if you out there… come to the Pats bro. It ain’t what it seems bro, it’s gonna be lit… Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sounds.”
During the 2024 NFL season with Cincinnati so far, Higgins has played in 10 games. In those appearances, Higgins has racked up 58 receptions for 727 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those numbers show why he has been so high up on New England's expected wish list.
At just 25 years old, he is just now entering the top of his prime. The Patriots would be getting a guy that they could build their offense around for years to come alongside Maye.
There is also a chance that New England could have a dream offseason at the wide receiver position. If they can sign Higgins and land Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, they would be set for the future.
All of that being said, it's good to see current players trying to recruit star talent to the Patriots. Bourne has been a leader for New England.
Hopefully, his recruiting pitch lands well with Higgins and the Patriots are able to convince him to sign in free agency.
