Patriots WR Recruits Bengals Star

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne sends a message to Tee Higgins on TikTok Live:



“Aye Tee Higgins if you out there… come to the Pats bro. It ain’t what it seems bro, it’s gonna be lit… Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sounds.”



(🎥 @BournePoly11’s TikTok) pic.twitter.com/7quqnhOdOs