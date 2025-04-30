Is Patriots' Key Free Agent Signing Already In Trouble?
The New England Patriots added a couple of wide receivers in free agency, signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins. Obviously, Diggs is the bigger name of the two, and more is expected of him heading into 2025. However, Hollins was viewed as a significant acquisition, as well.
To be clear, everyone knows Hollins is an auxiliary option. He isn't a No. 1 receiver and managed just 38 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. However, due to his size and athleticism, many considered Hollins a potentially dangerous downfield threat and red zone target for Drake Maye heading into Maye's sophomore campaign.
Is it possible Hollins is already in some trouble following the NFL Draft?
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire seems to think so, noting that he could ultimately be on the chopping block if he doesn't have a superb training camp.
"Hollins certainly has the potential to be exactly what the Patriots need, and there's a good chance he could beat out some of his teammates who are likely to be competing for a spot, such as Kayshon Boutte, JaQuae Jackson, and John Jiles," Marshall wrote. "That could work in his favor, but it will be a bit more difficult now with the later additions to the receiver room, putting Hollins near the top of the list of most vulnerable this summer."
Chances are, Hollins will make the roster. After all, he is a wily veteran who has earned some sort of playing time everywhere he has been. That being said, given the amount of young receivers New England currently has on its roster after drafting Kyle Williams, there definitely exists a world in which Hollins is left out in the cold.
The 31-year-old's best season came with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, when he hauled in 57 receptions for 690 yards and four scores.
With Williams, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker all being drafted by the Pats over the last two years, Hollins will definitely need to separate himself from the pack this summer.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!