Patriots' Mike Vrabel Provides WR Update
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel believes that practice makes perfect … or as close as can be, on a football field.
Accordingly, the new “HC of the NEP” is encouraging his players to remain as engaged as possible, even when injury prevents them from participating. In fact, Vrabel reiterated this point when asked about second-year receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who has been conspicuous by his absence from on-field action due to what has been reported as “minor muscle tightness.”
With Polk absent from team sessions for the third straight day, Vrabel stressed the importance of keeping one’s focus on football, even in the face of injury. As such, the Pats coach is confident that Polk is doing his due diligence to remain up to speed.
“There’s a lot of ways around being out here at practice,” Vrabel told reporters on Friday morning. “We think that practice is important but there’s circumstances around being out here and not being out here. There’s ways to stay up with the installation..."
"Hopefully any player that’s not out here can stay engaged and continue to learn. That’s the important thing and that’s what he’s focusing on, doing everything that you can to get back as quickly as possible. But also when you do get back, there’s not a big drop off of information lost when you get back.”
Chosen at number 37 overall by the Pats in the 2024 NFL Draft, Polk is expected to face an intense battle for a roster spot in the coming weeks. Having not been listed on either of New England’s pre-camp injury lists, the Washington product was expected to participate in the team’s practice sessions.
During his rookie season in New England, Polk largely underwhelmed, having compiled just 87 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns. As a result, he is expected to face strong competition in his attempt to earn a roster spot at the conclusion of training camp and preseason.
Known primarily for his skill and power at the catch point, Polk has the chance to become a solid “X’ receiver at the pro level. The 6-2, 204-pound wideout is at his best while making contested catches, especially in tight windows. He was able to thrive in Washington’s offense which featured a lot of option routes and routes based on safety leverage. Though he may lack the breakaway speed of some prospects in this year’s class, his overall versatile skillset should translate well in New England’s receiver room — if healthy.
Conversely, Vrabel’s tone appeared to slightly calme when asked about the status of receiver Mack Hollins, who remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Despite Hollins’ absence, Vrabel is seemingly confident that the veteran wideout is not missing a beat due to his absence.
"Mack won't be out there today. That I can guarantee you,” Vrabel said. “He's working extremely hard. He's a player that's been staying engaged."
Hollins, an eight-year NFL veteran signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. Despite receiving other — perhaps, more intriguing — offers, the 31-year-old chose New England. In addition to organization’s tradition, as well as his desire to play for Vrabel. Hollins was also eager to once again team with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
At his best, Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Last season, as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Hollins reeled in 31 catches for 378 yards — 25 of which went for first downs — and five touchdowns.
Based on his contract, several Pats media pundits are considering Hollins a “lock” to earn a spot on the club’s 53-man roster this season. Though Vrabel has routinely declared no spot to be safe, the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic is already endearing him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — may help the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!