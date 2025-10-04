Patriots OL Returning to Starting Lineup vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare for their toughest test to date in the young 2025 NFL season, they will be regaining the services of a key starter along their offensive line.
After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, head coach Mike Vrabel has conformed that rookie left guard Jared Wilson will both play and start in New England’s Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend at Highmark Stadium.
“He's worked hard to come back, and so, as of right now, the plan is to start Jared and continue that development there on the left side and his play,” Vrabel recently told reporters. “And if we need Ben [Brown] or we need Vederian [Lowe] or we need Marcus [Bryant], those guys are ready to step in there and perform in the game like Ben did last week.
In Wilson’s Week 4 absence, reserve interior lineman Ben Brown turned in a solid performance, allowing only two hurries as the team’s starting left guard against Carolina. With Wilson back in the fold, the veteran lineman will go back to his role as a top backup behind Wilson and starting center Garrett Bradbury.
Having been selected with the No. 95 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Wilson has the chance to become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson has already provided a boost to a beleaguered Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. It has also helped ease his transition from reserve center to his current role starting left guard — displacing former Patriot Cole Strange. This season, Wilson has allowed two quarterback hits and seven hurries in three games.
While Wilson’s return should provide a boost to the Patriots offense, they are carefully monitoring the status of four key defenders. New England has listed defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Jahlani Tavai as questionable for this weekend’s showdown against their AFC East rivals.
Chaisson did not participate in the final practice session before the team departs for western New York. Williams was a limited particpant, while Davis fully too part in the session. Tavai, who is currently operating within his 21-day activation window from injured reserve, must be activated by the Pats by 4:00 pm on the eve of game day to join his team on the field at Highmark Stadium this weekend.
