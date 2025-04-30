Joe Cardona Patriots Release Signals ‘End of Era’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the release of long snapper Joe Cardona, an era of New England Patriots football has come to an end.
Cardona, on Tuesday evening, was informed of his release by the Patriots, officially ending his time as the longest-tenured member of the current roster. As a result, he joins center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. as those with ties to the “Brady-Belichick dynasty era” who have moved on from the team this offseason.
New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has made it clear that he is looking to forge a new identity for both he and his team heading into the 2025 NFL season. While Cardona’s departure signifies the end of the former championship regime, it also is the final chapter to an era which may not be seen again in Foxborough.
A native of San Diego, California, Cardona attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island for one year before enrolling in the United States Naval Academy. At Navy, he was a four-year starter in football as a long snapper, where he was not charged with a single bad snap. During his four years at Navy, the Midshipmen compiled a 30–21 record, including four wins over arch-rival Army, and played in three bowl games.
In 2015, the Patriots selected Cardona in the fifth round — pick 166 overall — of the 2015 NFL draft, making him the fourth pure long snapper to be drafted in NFL history. He was also the second drafted by the Patriots, who selected Jacob Ingram in the sixth-round in 2009. He was a member of two Patriots’ Super Bowl Championship teams — LI and LIII — and was chosen to the New England Patriots All-Dynasty Team.
The 33-year-old had been a pillar of durability since joining the team in 2015. However, he experienced a torn tendon in his foot during New England’s Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite being listed on the team’s injury report for Week 15, Cardona chose to play through it for their next matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the week, the injury worsened, forcing him to miss both of the team’s practices. Cardona was eventually placed on season-ending injured reserve for the first time in his career. In his stead, the Patriots signed Tucker Addison, who filled the role for the remainder of the season.
With the end of his season, Cardona’s impressive streak of consecutive games played came to an end. The ex-Midshipman appeared in 140 straight games for the Patriots — 127 in the regular season and 13 playoff contests.
Cardona finishes his Patriots career having played in 160 regular-season games, amassing 1,435 snaps on special teams along with 20 tackles and one forced fumble.
For all of his achievements on the gridiron, Cardona’s contributions to the U.S. Navy have arguably been more even impressive. During his rookie season in New England, the San Diego native balanced a second full-time job as an Ensign in the Navy, requiring long hours during the team’s respites from practice. In 2017, he earned a promotion to lieutenant junior grade (LTJG). As a junior officer of Maritime Security Squadron 8, Cardona, currently oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors. Last offseason, he joined the board of the Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit organization that provides vital support to military families facing hardships.
Cardona has also been a strong presence in the community. Following a fire at Joint Base Cape Cod, he personally visited with affected military families, while leading a toy collection drive to help replace items lost in the inferno. Additionally, he took the time to lead several free football clinics for military children at various bases across New England, including Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass. and Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island. Cardona has personally delivered new bicycles to military families and helped complete a new home for a wounded veteran.
As a military representative of the Patriots, Cardona has actively participated in the Brothers of Life at Gillette Stadium, an annual gathering hosted by the Kraft family, which brings together wounded Israeli soldiers and American counterparts. Due to his status as an active service member, he has presided over more than a dozen re-enlistment and retirement ceremonies held at Gillette Stadium. In fact, Cardona was promoted to Lieutenant in such a ceremony on June 7, 2019, the day following the 75th anniversary of the Normandy (D-Day) invasion of World War II.
With Cardona’s release, rookie Julian Ashby — whom the Patriots selected with pick 251 in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft — will assume the role of New England’s long snapper. Ashby played in all 13 games for Vanderbilt in 2024, executing 114 snaps during the season. He entered the 2025 draft cycle as one of the most-heralded players at his position in recent memory.
Accordingly, Ashby appears to be highly-qualified to succeed Cardona’s on-field duties.
However, the imprint which the former Midshipman left on New England — notably due to his service to his country and community — will forever regard Joe Cardona as a truly remarkable Patriot, in every sense of the word.
