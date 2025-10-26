Patriots Lead, But Struggle Against Browns Defense in First Half
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are attempting to continue their winning ways against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 8 showdown at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots have won four straight games following the 31-13 victory at Tennessee in Week 7. A victory this week against Cleveland will give the Patriots their longest winning streak since a seven-game winning streak during the 2021 season.
However, the Browns are doing their best to ruin the Pats’ first home game since Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28. The two teams are locked in a surprisingly tightly-contested game on a beautiful fall day in southern New England.
The Pats and Browns have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed 10-of-16 passes for 168 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, thus far, with Cleveland set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from Foxborough, where the Patriots hold a 9-7 lead.
First Quarter: Patriots Strike First, Browns Strike Hard
The Pats showcased their ground game by collectively rushing for 49 yards during the series. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson had two impressive runs for 12 and 18 yards respectively. Rhamondre Stevenson helped put the Patriots in scoring position with a 15-yard run into the red zone. However, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett broke two blockers (left tackle Will Campbell and tight end Hunter Henry) to sack Maye on 3rd-and-GOAL for a 10-yard loss. Facing a long 4th-and-GOAL, the Pats opted to add three points via a 36-yard Andres Borregales field goal.
With his first-quarter sack on Maye, Garrett now has the most sacks before age 30 in NFL history with 108.5. He added two more to finish the half at 110.5.
While the Patriots were the first to reach the scoreboard in Week 8, the Browns made the game’s first trip to the end zone. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his team 70 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 31-yard run on 2nd-and-7 by hybrid receiver/rusher Malachi Corley. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin, Jr. moved undetected from the backfield to downfield to earn an 18-yard touchdown, giving the Browns a 7-3 lead.
Second Quarter: Browns Defense Shows No Mercy
Having begun the quarter with a promising 15-yard completion to receiver Kayshon Boutte, the Patriots appeared poised to put together their first touchdown scoring drive of the day. However, Cleveland’s defense had alternate plans for the start of the second period. Following a four-yard sack of Maye by Browns defensive end Alex Wright, the Pats starter was intercepted by Browns’ linebacker Carson Schwesinger on a short pass over the middle in an attempt to find Stefon Diggs on a crossing route. It was Maye’s first pick since Week 3.
Still, Cleveland wears unable to capitalize on the turnover. Browns kicker Andre Szmyt missed a 47-yard field goal attempt, after New England’s defense held the Browns to only five yards on four plays. Maye was able to settle down enough to earn 49 yards on seven plays. Borregales once again finished the Pats drive by connecting on a 32-yard field goal, cutting Cleveland’s lead to 7-6.
New England, determined to enjoy some first-half home cooking, saved their best drive for their last of the first half. Maye led the Pats on a seven-play, 59-drive, highlighted by a 44-yard completion to receiver DeMario Douglas. Maye put his team into field goal range by completing a 21-yard, off-target throw to Boutte. For the third time in the half, Borregales hit a 42-yard field goal to give the Pats a 10-9 lead at the conclusion of the first half.
