Will Campbell Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Browns
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 9.
The Patriots (5-2) enter this matchup on the heels of a dominant 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Browns (2-5) also take the field in Foxborough fresh off a 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Browns.
Will Campbell (and Co.)
If the Patriots are successful in keeping quarterback Drake Maye calm, cool and collected against the Browns, it will be due largely in part to Campbell’s. Cleveland defenisve end, and renowned quarterback predator, Myles Garrett rushes over the left tackle on 84.9 percent of his snaps — meaning that he and Campbell will be seeing a lot of each other.
While containing Garrett in a one-on-one setting is a near impossible task for anyone, the Pats' rookie left tackle should get his share of help from chips and double-teams. Still, Campbell is capable of meeting perhaps his biggest challenge to date. He continues to rank in the top two among rookie tackles in Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-blocking grade (73.4) and PFF run-blocking grade (68.1). In the final analysis, Campbell will need his best effort in Week 8 to somewhat disrupt Garrett, who some consider the best defender in the NFL.
Stefon Diggs
Though he has yet to find the end zone as a member of the Patriots this season, Diggs is seemingly set to anchor the Patriots’ current pass catching group against Cleveland.
On the season, the two-time All-Pro leads New England’s receivers with 39 catches for 456 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. While Maye is expected to spread the ball throughout his stable of pass-catchers, Diggs should find success against both zone concepts, or when matched in man coverage opposite cornerbacks, especially top boundary defender Denzel Ward.
Hunter Henry
One cannot celebrate National Tight Ends Day without keeping close watch on Henry. If Maye is successful in using his receivers on deep ball attempts, he is likely to utilize Henry’s field savvy to his advantage.
While widely praised for his versatility, Henry is most productive when playing the traditional tight end role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. While Henry has caught a total of 24 passes for 310 yards on the season, he has done his best work within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. The Arkansas product has compiled 195 yards on 14 catches, along with all three of his touchdowns at home. Accordingly, Henry could be in line for a big day against the Browns in Week 8.
Harold Landry, III
While New England’s primiary defensive key to victory may be stopping (or at least limiting) the run, they would benefit from keeping quarterback Dillon Gabriel off balance. As perhaps the Patriots’ most athletic linebacker capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback, Landry should pay a major role in doing so in Week 8.
The Boston College product leads the Pats with 5.5 sacks, while also compiling 27 tackles, 3.5 run stuffs and one forced fumble. With Landry set to align over Browns right tackle Cornelius Lucas, Gabriel could find himself under duress more often than not during this matchup.
Carlton Davis
At 6’1” and 206 pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism.
While fellow boundary corner Christian Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s primary lockdown option, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. He also demonstrates notable strength and skills when it comes to securing the jump ball. Lastly, Davis’ size and contested-catch ability could make him a formidable foe for Browns’ receiver Jerry Jeudy or rookie tight end Harold Fannin, Jr.
