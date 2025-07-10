Patriots Linked to Former All-Pro Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots have spent a great deal of time addressing their pass rush this offseason, adding Milton Williams, Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency and selecting Bradyn Swinson in the NFL Draft.
However, the Patriots finished last in the league with just 28 sacks last year, so they could always afford to add another piece to the puzzle.
Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire has linked New England to a very intriguing name, and it's someone you probably wouldn't even think of: Jason Pierre-Paul.
Pierre-Paul did not play in 2024, but he has apparently remained in great shape and is angling for a return. McLaughlin feels the Pats should take a chance on him.
"Pierre-Paul knows what it's like to be a key veteran piece on a team that won a Super Bowl, as was the case with the Buccaneers in 2020," McLaughlin wrote. "Despite a fireworks accident damaging his hand in 2015, Pierre-Paul has consistently played at a high level. He would also be a valuable locker room guy for the Patriots' defense that already looks good on paper."
"Given Pierre-Paul's age, he would likely be a situational player at this point in his career, but the combination of that and his voice would be essential factors for guys like Christian Gonzalez, Milton Williams, Keion White, and Christian Barmore."
Pierre-Paul is most known for his days with the New York Giants from 2010 through 2017, where he made a couple of Pro Bowls and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection. He also helped lead the Giants to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots in his second season.
The 36-year-old then made another Pro Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, where he captured his second Super Bowl title.
Pierre-Paul last played in the NFL in 2023, when he played in three games between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.
