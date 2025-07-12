Patriots Linked to QB Trade With Lowly AFC Team
The New England Patriots seem to have finally found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, although he obviously needs to prove himself a bit more moving forward. Even still, it's a major step up from Cam Newton, Mac Jones and, most recently, Jacoby Brissett.
The Patriots also went out and added Josh Dobbs to the depth chart earlier this offseason, providing some veteran insurance behind Maye. Plus, they brought in undrafted rookie Ben Wooldridge.
But is it possible New England could make another move under center?
Mark Sipos of Dawg Pound Daily thinks so, linking the Pats to a rather odd trade for Cleveland Browns signal-caller Joe Flacco.
"The Patriots showed interest in Flacco earlier this offseason before he re-signed with Cleveland. Drake Maye has the keys now, but the depth behind him is shaky with Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge," Sipos wrote. "Flacco would give New England a no-nonsense veteran who can manage the quarterback room, help prep Maye for gameday, and step in if needed without derailing the offense."
While Flacco was an option a few months ago, that went out the window once the Patriots signed Dobbs. It just wouldn't really make sense to add yet another veteran quarterback into the picture. Unless, of course, New England ends up cutting Dobbs.
Flacco does have plenty of experience under his belt, and he showed last season with the Indianapolis Colts that he still has some juice left in the tank. But he also seems to want to compete for a starting job, which is something he wouldn't be able to do with the Pats.
Chances are, the Patriots will roll into the regular season with their quarterback situation as currently constructed, barring an injury somewhere.
So, yeah; Flacco almost certainly isn't coming to Foxborough.
