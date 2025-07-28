Patriots Linked to Trade for Giants' Star Defender
The New England Patriots had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, mustering a grand total of 28 sacks. That ranked last in the league. So, what have they done to fix it?
Well, the Patriots have certainly made a concerted effort to address the issue over the last several months, signing edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson as well as defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency. Plus, they picked up Bradyn Swinson in the NFL Draft.
But given how terrible New England was in this department last year, it would absolutely make sense for the Pats to take another step toward improvement.
That's why Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has suggested the Patriots trade for New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"Thibodeaux should be of interest to the Patriots for several reasons," DeVito wrote. "The team could still use bolstering at the edge, and the former fifth-overall pick of the Giants in 2022 might just fit the bill. ... At only 24 years old and with two years left on his rookie deal, he'd be well worth a significant investment by Vrabel to further upgrade a position that was invisible in 2024."
Thibodeaux was labeled a trade candidate following the Giants' decision to select Penn State standout Abdul Carter in the first round of the draft back in April, which gave New York an edge-rushing trio that consists of Thibodeaux, Carter and Brian Burns.
Thus far, the Giants have maintained that they will be holding onto Thibodeaux, but it's entirely possible that a strong offer could get them to change their minds.
Thibodeaux logged just 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024, missing five games due to a wrist injury. The season prior, however, the 24-year-old racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
It would almost certainly take a Day 2 pick to pry Thibodeaux away from the Big Apple.
