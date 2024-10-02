Patriots Legend Fires Brutal Shot at Jets
The New England Patriots may no longer be an NFL powerhouse, but their rivalry with the New York Jets will never die.
Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi decided to take a shot at the Jets during an episode of ESPN's Get Up when the cast was discussing Baker Mayfield's comments about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being "stressed" during Tom Brady's tenure with the club.
"If you want to be comfortable and all that type of stuff, cool," said former Patriots center Damien Woody (who played for the Jets himself).
Bruschi then cut him off to say, "Go play for the Jets."
Ouch.
Bruschi spent his entire NFL career with New England from 1996 through 2008 and won three Super Bowl championships with the club.
So, clearly, he knows a thing or two about success.
Brady was known for his hyper-competitive spirit. The future Hall-of-Famer certainly expected a lot from his teammates, and it resulted in Brady winning seven Super Bowl titles—six with the Pats—throughout his illustrious NFL tenure.
Brady definitely spent a great deal of time making the Jets' lives miserable during his 20-year run in Foxborough, winning 17 AFC East division titles. That included 11 straight between 2009 and 2019.
Of course, Gang Green was hardly Brady's only victim, but New York seemed to be the team that the Patriots owned the most throughout that historic stretch.
Obviously, Brady carried his formula over to the Buccaneers, as he won a championship his first season in Tampa Bay.
Mayfield succeeded Brady as the Bucs' quarterback last season and led the Buccaneers to an NFC South division title in his debut campaign.
The former No. 1 overall pick absolutely has a different approach than Brady, and you can see why some players would prefer Mayfield's style. Not everyone is cut out for a Brady-type teammate.
But one cannot argue with all of the prosperity that followed Brady during his time in the NFL.
Bruschi was one of the guys who thrived under Brady's watch.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!