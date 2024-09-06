Patriots Lose Offensive Starter for Week 1
The New England Patriots are entering 2024 with a shaky offensive line as it is, and now, they will be without one of their key members for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots offensive guard Sidy Sow has been ruled out for Week 1 due to an ankle injury, via the team's injury report.
So, who will take Sow's place on Sunday?
Khari Thompson of The Boston Globe notes that rookie guard Layden Robinson is a candidate to fill in for Sow. Michael Jordan, Nick Leverett and Zach Thomas were also mentioned as possibilities.
Sow, who played his collegiate football at Eastern Michigan, was selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old played in 15 games and made 13 starts during his rookie campaign and put forth a fairly impressive showing, even making the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team. He was considered one of the lone bright spots along the Pats' offensive heading into 2024, but now, the Patriots will have to take on the Bengals without him.
Outside of Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati does not have too fierce of a pass rush, as it totaled a modest 44 sacks last season. Still, it would obviously be nice for New England to have one of its best offensive linemen against a potential Super Bowl contender in Week 1.
The Pats' offensive line was ranked 31st in the league by Pro Football Network going into this season, so it's certainly not an area of strength for the club.
Offense has been a problem area for the Patriots in general, as many feel that they also have the worst set of skill position players in the sport.
New England selected quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but is opting to roll with veteran Jacoby Brissett out of the gate. With the offensive line experiencing so many problems, perhaps not throwing Maye to the wolves in September is a very wise decision.
The Pats went 4-13 in 2023, their worst mark since 1992. They have missed the playoffs three of the past four seasons.
