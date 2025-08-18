Patriots Losing Promising DT for Season
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of one of their most promising young defensive tackles for the remainder of the season.
The Patriots are placing defensive tackle Isaiah Iton on injured reserve due to a hip injury he suffered during their 20-12 preseason victory on Saturday over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The move, which will ultimately end Iton’s 2025 season, was confirmed by Patriots executive vice president of player personnel prior to the team’s practice on Monday at Gillette Stadium.
Iton signed with the Patriots in May after attending the team's rookie minicamp. The 23-year-old originally joined the NFL by signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in May 2024. He was waived on August 27, and re-signed to the Titans. Iton signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans in January, but was waived by the team in April — clearing his path to join the Patriots.
After steadily showing progress throughout the offseason program, Iton began to earn notable reps with the Patriots top defensive units throughout training camp. During his preseason appearances with the Pats, he registered three total tackles (one, for loss) and one run stuff, while contributing on a handful of others. Iton was playing impressive football against a formidable Vikings’ line before incurring the hip injury which would end his season.
Iton’s true potential as a pro defensive lineman can be found within an impressive college resume. After playing for the Northern Colorado Bears in his freshman season, he transferred from Hutchinson Community College to play college football for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2020. He played as a rotational defensive lineman for his sophomore and junior seasons, making 24 total tackles and three tackles for loss. In 2023, he transferred to Rutgers as a senior where he saw significantly more playing time, starting all 13 games at defensive tackle, making 38 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.
With Iton on injured reserve, the Patriots nose tackle position will be anchored by Khyiris Tonga, with recently-signed Kyle Peko. Fellow linemen Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer, Jahvaree Ritzie, Milton Williams, Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and David Olajiga comprise the remainder of the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!