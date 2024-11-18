Patriots Make Surprising Move, Release CB
The New England Patriots are still fresh off of their 28-22 loss in Week 11 to the Los Angeles Rams. It was a tough loss to swallow, but there were still some good things to take away from the game.
Throughout the course of the matchup, the Patriots were able to compete. Defensively, they gave up too much to Matthew Stafford and the Rams, but they fought all the way up until the end of the game.
On Monday, New England opted to make an interesting roster move. They surprisingly opted to waive 25-year-old cornerback Marco Wilson.
That news came from a report made by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Moving on from Wilson is a bit of a surprise. He's a young player who has shown some flashes of potential throughout his tenure with the team.
So far this season in 10 games, Wilson struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself. He racked up 15 total tackles to go along with a defended pass.
More than likely, Wilson will be able to land with a new team in the near future. Obviously, the Patriots simply decided that he wasn't going to be a long-term fit for the franchise and cut ties with him now rather than waiting for the offseason.
As of right now, New England holds a 3-8 record. They're headed for a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are a lot of reasons for optimism surrounding the team.
Drake Maye is the biggest reason to be excited about the future. He's a clear-cut franchise quarterback and has been flashing his superstar potential throughout his rookie season. There are some other great building blocks already on the roster as well.
It will be interesting to see how the team continues to develop throughout the rest of the season. Then, it will be even more interesting to see what the front office chooses to do in the offseason.
Next up for the Patriots will be a Week 12 showdown on the road against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!