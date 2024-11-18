Patriots Legend Doesn't Hold Back About Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have been very pleased with what they have seen from rookie quarterback Drake Maye since he took over the starting job from Jacoby Brissett.
Not only has he helped take the offense to another level, he has very clearly shown superstar potential. At this point in time, the Patriots are feeling very secure with their future at the quarterback position.
While the team as a whole is just 3-8 on the season, New England is in a solid position for the future. Having a franchise quarterback already in place is the biggest piece of the puzzle. Now, the front office simply needs to build out the roster the right way around him.
So far this season, Maye has completed 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 260 yards and a touchdown on 28 rushing attempts.
Those numbers show why there is so much excitement surrounding Maye for the Patriots.
One former team legend, Rob Gronkowski, spoke out and did not hold back his praise of Maye.
“I love Drake Maye. I love everything about him, especially that he had brothers growing up and he was always competing…He’s a complete leader, he’s a complete quarterback out on the football field," Gronkowski said.
Gronkowski hit the nail on the head when it comes to Maye. Not only is he putting up great production for a rookie, he has also shown off the abilities that many young quarterbacks do not have.
The leadership that he has shown has been well beyond a rookie signal callers years. He has also elevated his teammates around him and has shown elite football IQ. Maye also had had the confidence to shake off anything that goes wrong and continue to play his brand of football.
New England has the real deal in Maye. As he continues to develop, he will continue taking the team up around him.
All of that being said, the Patriots need to make the right moves to support him. The front office needs to upgrade the offensive line in the offseason and bring in a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.
If they can make the right moves around him, New England could be a playoff team again in a year or two.
