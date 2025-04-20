Patriots CB Draws Wild Comparison to Travis Hunter
It would be nothing short of an amazing turnout for the New England Patriots in this year's draft if they were to end up with Travis Hunter at the top of the first round.
Though if the cards don't fall in their favor to land Hunter, perhaps the Patriots already have a similar fit to the star Colorado cornerback in the eyes of some with Marcus Jones.
Jones, the three-year Patriots defensive back, has moved his way around the field to play a variety of different positions during his time in New England–– from slot cornerback, to nickel, returner, and even receiver on the offensive side of the ball.
He might not be a blue-chip prospect in the draft, but some coaches in the building already see a nice role for Jones on the roster next season.
Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton recently spoke extremely highly of Jones in a recent interview, even comparing him to the likes of Hunter thanks to his expansive versatility.
"Marcus is not the same as Travis Hunter, but you can see a lot of similarities," Hamilton said. "He's a fit for us in the DB role... To know what he can do with his hands on the football and the return game, I think he’s just an asset for a football team, and was pleasantly surprised from what I saw from last year's film, when I saw him play both at nickel and at corner.”
Jones does lack the prototypical size for either side of the ball at just 5-foot-8, but he makes up for it as an athlete holding translatable skills, having ample ability in coverage, and being a nice playmaker with the ball in his hands.
Last season on the defensive end, Jones put together 58 tackles, had five passes defended, and generated three turnovers. Now heading into year four in New England, the coaching staff looks prepared to find a considerable, more versatile role for him compared to 2024, meaning big things for this Patriots unit in all three phases.
So, while Hunter might be primed to be off the board by the time the Patriots are picking at four, Jones can be a nice plan B to lean on in order to bring that aspired dose of creativity and playmaking on both ends.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!