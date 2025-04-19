Patriots Linked to Sleeper Weapon for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots must do everything in their power to surround quarterback Drake Maye with adequate weapons, something they did not do last year.
The Patriots added wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, but they need to do more, especially given all of the questions concerning both players.
Luckily, this upcoming NFL Draft class is loaded with playmakers all throughout, so New England should be able to come away with another receiver. But will the Pats also look to bring in another tight end?
The Patriots have Hunter Henry as their No. 1 player at the position, and they re-signed Austin Hooper, who proved to be a very capable backup in 2024. However, New England could afford to add a young developmental tight end, and many are expecting the Pats to do just that later this month.
There are a handful of intriguing tight end prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the draft and beyond, and Keagan Stiefel of NESN has singled out one in particular: Miami Hurricanes star Elijah Arroyo.
Stiefel identified Arroyo as a "stud" sleeper weapon, noting that he could flourish under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
"McDaniels has an incredible ability to implement versatile tight ends, having done so with the likes of Aaron Hernandez, Martellus Bennett and Jonnu Smith to varying levels of success," Stiefel wrote.
Arroyo hauled in 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, the first time he received any significant playing time at Miami. He had previously accumulated just 11 catches over his first three collegiate campaigns.
Stiefel notes that Arroyo's floor is worrisome, especially given the nagging injuries he dealt with during his time with the Hurricanes, but his ceiling may make him worth drafting.
Here is the thing, though: the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher could ultimately fly off the board in the second or third round, which may be a bit high for the Patriots given their other more pressing needs.
