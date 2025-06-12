Patriots’ Keion White Compares Mike Vrabel to Bill Belichick
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive end Keion White once again believes that he is in the right place to suit his gritty, workman-like approach to the game.
Known for his preference for hard playing — and even harder coaching — White felt right at home under the no-nonsense tutelage of former coach Bill Belichick in his rookie campaign in 2023. Unfortunately, he was also less-than-pleased with the direction he received during his second season with the club.
However, the Pats’ second-round (pick 46) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is seemingly certain that new Pats head coach Mike Vrabel is the proper mentor to push him to his maximum ability.
“Now, I feel like I have a coach," White said after Tuesday's minicamp session, via Christopher Price of The Boston Globe. “I was kinda training myself last year, I’m not gonna lie."
"I like Mike [Vrabel.] He leads with work. I can respect that," he added. "It's similar to Bill [Belichick], just with a younger face. I think we all know how I feel about that; I liked him.”
"It’s comforting to know that you have a [coach] at the helm who will not be afraid to fistfight with you in a back alley," White continued.
Though White’s first season with the Pats was statistically quiet, he still made his presence felt in the team’s front seven. Known primarily for his edge rush prowess during his time at Georgia Tech, White was a jack of all trades as a rookie. The 6-4, 287-pounder aligned at outside linebacker, set in a three-point stance, rushed the passer, played the run, and even dropped into coverage as well. White finished the season having logged 26 total tackles, three passes-defensed and one sack.
White followed up his rookie campaign with a statistically-respectable second season in New England. he compiled 56 total tackles, 16 QB hits, seven tackles-for-loss, five passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Still, the Garner, NC native was unable to fully find his potential, due largely in part to incomplete coaching. While White often praised former coach Jerod Mayo for his efforts, he clearly missed the tenacious touch of a Belichick- led defense.
This season, White projects as a significant factor in Vrabel’s defense The ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. White is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect. However, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. Therefore, it is not a stretch to think that White will quickly find success, In fact, While acknowledged that the team has already installed packages that see him bump inside and Williams move outside, all while working alongside defensive lineman Christian Barmore.
Accordingly, White is excited to enter 2025 under the blanket of the aggressive, toughened defensive style of Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. Should he get an earful from either coach, White is happy to accept the admonishing as a pseudo-badge of honor.
“Mike usually lets me rock, because I really don’t say too much and just kind of do my own thing. But he’s not afraid to call out his top guys. His top-earning guys. His best players … He says all the time he’s going to be hardest on his best players. And so he’s shown that, and I respect that, and it shows that nobody is bigger than the program.”
