Patriots Veteran Sounds Off on State of Offensive Line
The New England Patriots made an array of changes to their offensive line group heading into the 2025 season.
The Patriots brought in LSU's Will Campbell with the fourth pick in the draft to iron out their worries at left tackle for years to come, veteran Morgan Moses was added in through free agency as their hopeful veteran tackle on the other side, and both additions of Garrett Bradbury and Jared Wilson will be in line to compete for New England's starting center role.
There's a lot of moving parts in the mix, but following a season of disarray upfront for New England, they come in as much-needed adjustments for the year ahead, and in turn, giving Drake Maye and this scoring a breath of fresh air entering his second year pro.
For Patriots' veteran right guard Mike Onwenu, who could be the Patriots' only starter remaining on the offensive line from last season, he feels confident about what the team is building upfront in OTAs.
"I feel good about it," Onwenu said of the Patriots' offensive line. "We've got a really great room full of potential. A lot of guys, everyone can play. So, I'm happy about it... I'm getting back to an offense that I'm familiar with, so we've all been collectively sharing knowledge and information, and making sure we're on the same page to know what we're all talking about."
Onwenu enters his sixth year as a part of the Patriots' line, seeing a variety of variations on this unit throughout his time with the team, both good and bad. So far into this summer's offseason training, though, things seem to be starting off on the right foot.
It is fair to mention that the Patriots are early in the process within the grand scheme of their offseason prep ahead of next season, and without pads on or the ability to get a full scope of what this group could unravel like in a true practice setting, it remains to be seen how this offensive line will truly end up panning out. But, based on the early signs in the building, it looks like New England has the means to make those aspired upgrades in the trenches.
In the meantime, for Onwenu and the rest of the Patriots' line, it's all about stacking days of improvement in the weeks ahead of next season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!